Two orphaned bears given new home by CPW

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — On Friday, Feb. 2, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) placed two orphaned bear cubs in an artificial den with the hopes of them waking up in spring as wild bears.

According to a video released on social media, the bears were orphaned for different reasons and were taken to a rehabilitation facility, where they were nurtured and cared for. The bears can now be returned to the wild.

The bears were taken to the Pike National Forest and left in an artificial den constructed by CPW, built with predominantly natural materials. The bears were sedated, but CPW hopes they will go back into the deep sleep that black bears go into until spring, then wake up and continue their life as wild bears.

CPW shared that the heavy snowfall over Saturday, Feb. 3, will hopefully convince the cubs to stay in their new home.

The bears were given ear tags with GPS transmitters; the transmitter will give CPW location data on the bears, giving them information on how they survive. The bears were moved to secure property owned by Colorado Springs Utilities that will help keep the bears away from people.

