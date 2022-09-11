Two others arrested for string of drive-by shootings this spring in Spokane

Sep. 10—Two more people were arrested this week in connection to the series of drive-by shootings that left a woman paralyzed this spring in Spokane.

Zachary D. Seeton, 23, was charged with two counts of drive-by shooting and one count of first-degree assault. Seeton made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

A Spokane police news release said a boy, whose name was not identified because he is a minor, faces the same charges .

Additional charges are pending, and detectives developed information suggesting Seeton and the boy may have involvement in other shootings as well.

Gregory T. Lynch, 20, was arrested in early May on suspicion of drive-by shooting and assault shortly after the shootings.

Three shootings happened the night of May 2 and another happened the next night.

On May 24, police allege Seeton was involved in an altercation, discharged a firearm and was arrested for the gunfire, according to court documents.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory determined the shell casings fired May 24 match shell casings at each of the shooting scenes from May 2, documents said. The crime lab said two firearms, including Seeton's gun, were used during the three shootings based on markings on the shell casings.

A witness told police Seeton was at a residence with Lynch and two boys just prior to the May 2 shootings. Seeton was "showing off" a black pistol , the witness said.

The first shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. May 2 at Dalton Avenue and Helena Street in northeast Spokane, according to documents. Video surveillance from a resident appears to show a dark SUV shooting at another dark SUV. Three 9 mm shell casings were located in the intersection. A parked vehicle was struck by gunfire.

About 35 minutes later, multiple residents and video surveillance reported shots fired from a dark-colored SUV on the 1900 block of West Knox Avenue, court documents said. An unoccupied parked vehicle was struck several times. Eighteen 9 mm shell casings were found on the street.

Roughly 30 minutes later, at 11:45 p.m., a shooting was reported on the 1800 block of East Dalton Avenue, two blocks from the first shooting, documents said.

A witness told police Lynch sent a Facebook message two hours prior to the shooting asking for the location of the witness. The witness said in documents he did not respond .

There was a knock at the door , and the witness, who was not expecting anyone, asked who was there, court records said. The man outside the door asked if the witness was inside before opening fire on the residence.

Daisy Brough was struck by a bullet and was paralyzed from the chest down, documents said. Brough's infant daughter was asleep in the living room next to where she was shot. Eighteen 9 mm shell casings also were located at the scene.

Another shooting was reported May 3 in the area of Liberty Avenue and Madelia Street — the same neighborhood of the Dalton shootings the previous night.

A witness told police a bullet came from inside a newer white SUV and struck the witness' vehicle. The SUV raced past her location as if chasing another vehicle, the witness said.

A black SUV crashed on a curb two blocks away at Dalton and Perry Street, court records said. The vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Rogue, was registered to Lynch.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan ran and the passenger was detained, documents said. The passenger told police the driver was Lynch. A detective located 9 mm shell casings in the car.

Lynch, who has three felony convictions for assault, was arrested May 4 at an apartment in the West Central Neighborhood.

Lynch told police he was not involved in the shootings, but then said a third person in his vehicle shot from it. He finally said he shot from his vehicle toward a white SUV that was firing at him. Police said in documents it appeared Lynch's vehicle was shot.

Seeton told police he purchased the handgun seized after the May 24 altercation and he would not allow anyone else to use it. Seeton said he was extremely drunk the night of May 2 and does not remember what happened. He said someone could have taken his gun from him without his knowledge.

Seeton remained in jail Friday on a $750,000 bond. He is scheduled for an arraignment Sept. 20 in front of Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel.

Lynch was charged with four counts of drive-by shooting, first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm . Lynch remained in jail Friday on an $800,000 bond and is set for trial Oct. 10 in front of Hazel.