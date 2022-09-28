Two PA men sentenced for attacking officers in Jan. 6 rioting in D.C.

Two Pennsylvania men were each sentenced Friday to 41 months in jail for conspiring to obstruct the election process and for assaulting police officers on Jan. 6, 2021.

In the weeks leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Marshall Neefe, 26, of Newville, Cumberland County, and Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg, communicated their plans for the day of then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, according to the Department of Justice.

They both pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

In a message to a Facebook user on Dec. 20, 2020, Neefe had written: "Hey man if you wanna go down to DC on the 6th Trump is asking everyone to go. That's the day Pence counts up votes and they need supporters to fill the streets so when they refuse to back down the city doesn't burn down right away. It's the only time hes ever specifically actually asked people to show up."

Smith did the same, according to court documents. "I can't wait for DC!" he wrote in a message to Neefe. “If it’s big enough we should all just storm the buildings … Seriously … I was talking to my Dad about how easy that would be with enough people.”

The two men talked about taking batons with them, and Neefe sent a photo of a wooden club he made, calling it the "Commie Knocker," according to the DOJ. He carried a club into the Capitol on Jan. 6, when they both entered.

Both men pushed a large metal frame onto a line of officers that day. Smith also encouraged people in the mob that day to force a door closed to keep law enforcement from responding to rioting outside the building, according to the DOJ.

Following their three-plus years in prison, both men will be placed on three years of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution, according to the DOJ.

More than 870 people have been arrested by the FBI for their alleged involvement in the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021. Pennsylvania has one of the highest numbers of people arrested.

Kim Strong can be reached at kstrong@gannett.com.

