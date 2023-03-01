Two Palestinians arrested in West Hartford man’s killing; third shot dead

Two Palestinians were arrested Wednesday in the killing of a West Hartford man on Monday, while a third suspect was fatally shot trying to flee, according to the Times of Israel.

Elan Ganeles, 26, was shot to death when a car pulled up alongside the one he was riding in. The suspects then burned their car and fled. He was in the West Bank to attend a wedding.

The raid occurred while Ganeles funeral was taking place in Ra’anana, Israel.

Israeli Defense Forces soldiers located the suspects in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, near Jericho, where Elan Ganeles was shot, the Times reported. The Shin Bet security agency gave the army the intelligence information used to locate the Palestinians.

The third suspect also was detained by the soldiers but died while in custody, the army said.

In the raid, troops closed in on the building where the gunmen were located and launched missiles at it, a tactic known as a “pressure cooker,” according to Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the 417th Regional Brigade.

“They came out with raised hands and showed us the location of the weapon with which they carried out the attack,” Biderman told the Times.

