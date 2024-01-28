Two Palm Bay officers wounded, police report

Two Palm Bay Police officers were wounded Sunday afternoon during what police called an "active incident."

A large police presence converged on the Palm Bay neighborhood, with patrol cars blocking off the area of Emerson Drive and Boeing Street in the northeast section of the city. Officers arrived just after 2:30 p.m. near Lexington Street. and Americana Boulevard.

At least one other person, not an officer, was also injured, police said.

The officers wounded were being treated at a nearby hospital, with the police chief saying both were doing OK.

“We are asking for residents to avoid the area. There is no threat to the public at this time,” police said in a social media post.

