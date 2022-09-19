Two Panama City men sentenced to prison after car-chase shooting

PANAMA CITY — Two Bay County men will spend decades in prison after attempting to kill three people in a car chase.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, Jordan Hutchinson and Chase Chavez were sentenced Friday after being convicted last month of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Hutchinson, a 22-year-old Panama City resident, received a 25-year sentence, while Chavez, a 21-year-old Panama City resident, received an 18-year sentence.

The State Attorney's Office said they were involved in a car-chase shooting in July. While Chavez was found to have carried a gun at that time, Hutchinson was the one who shot into an occupied vehicle.

Jordan Hutchinson, 22-year-old Panama City resident, and Chase Chavez, a 21-year-old Panama City resident, stand alongside their attorneys during a trial in August where they were found guilty of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter which of (them) pulled the trigger each time and which was the driver," prosecutor Frank Sullivan said in the release. "They both participated, and they both wanted this to happen."

Hutchinson received three concurrent 20-year sentences for three convictions on attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. He also got five additional years for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Chavez received three concurrent 15-year sentences for three convictions on attempted second degree murder with a firearm. He also got three additional years for shooting into an occupied vehicle, though he was found by a jury to have not fired a shot during the incident.

"Sullivan and (prosecutor) Jae Hee Kim presented evidence and witnesses, including the three victims and investigators from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, proving (Hutchinson and Chavez) were in a confrontation with the victims and chased them at high speeds while firing shots into the truck in which they were traveling," the release reads.

