Two paratroopers found dead in Fort Bragg barracks. Investigation underway, Army says

Mark Price
·2 min read

Two Army paratroopers attached to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg were found “unresponsive in their barracks room,” according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

The discovery was made Friday, June 11, and a cause of death has not been released. However, “illicit drugs” may have been a factor, Army investigators said in a news release.

Investigators identified the soldiers as Spc. Joshua Diamond, 35, of Plymouth, Mass. and Pfc. Matthew Disney, 20, of Aberdeen, Maryland.

First responders declared the two dead at the scene, officials said. Fort Bragg is about 70 miles southeast of Raleigh in eastern North Carolina.

The deaths are being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, officials said.

“At this point in the investigation we do have credible information that the soldiers were involved with illicit drugs,” Criminal Investigation Command spokesman Chris Grey said in a release.

The two were part of the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd BCT and “served as field artillery firefinder radar operators,” the army said.

They enlisted in 2019, with Diamond arriving at Fort Bragg in 2019 and Disney in 2020, officials said.

Diamond was an Iraq combat veteran, and his list of honors included “the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device and, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge,” officials said.

Disney was awarded the “Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge,” officials said.

“These losses are a tragedy,” Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III of the 2nd Brigade Combat said in the release.

“We mourn the passing of Matthew and Joshua. They remain part of our Family of Falcon Brigade Paratroopers. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones and fellow Paratroopers during this difficult time.”

