Two paratroopers found dead in Fort Bragg barracks. Investigation underway, Army says

Mark Price
·2 min read

Two Army paratroopers attached to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg were found “unresponsive in their barracks room,” according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

The discovery was made Friday, June 11, and a cause of death has not been released. However, “illicit drugs” may have been a factor, Army investigators said in a news release.

Investigators identified the soldiers as Spc. Joshua Diamond, 35, of Plymouth, Mass. and Pfc. Matthew Disney, 20, of Aberdeen, Maryland.

First responders declared the two dead at the scene, officials said. Fort Bragg is about 70 miles southeast of Raleigh in eastern North Carolina.

The deaths are being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, officials said.

“At this point in the investigation we do have credible information that the soldiers were involved with illicit drugs,” Criminal Investigation Command spokesman Chris Grey said in a release.

The two were part of the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd BCT and “served as field artillery firefinder radar operators,” the army said.

They enlisted in 2019, with Diamond arriving at Fort Bragg in 2019 and Disney in 2020, officials said.

Diamond was an Iraq combat veteran, and his list of honors included “the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device and, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge,” officials said.

Disney was awarded the “Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge,” officials said.

“These losses are a tragedy,” Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III of the 2nd Brigade Combat said in the release.

“We mourn the passing of Matthew and Joshua. They remain part of our Family of Falcon Brigade Paratroopers. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones and fellow Paratroopers during this difficult time.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russia is saying goodbye to its last Soviet-era ballistic-missile submarines. Here's what's replacing them.

    The decommissioning of the Ekaterinburg will be the beginning of the end for what has long been the backbone of the Soviet and Russian SSBN fleet.

  • Exclusive: NATO approaches Qatar to seek training base for Afghan forces after withdrawal

    Security officials under NATO command have approached Qatar to secure a base that can be used to train Afghan special forces as part of a strategic commitment after foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, three senior Western officials said. After two decades of war, forces from 36 countries involved in NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan are set to pull out of the country in coordination with a U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. "We are holding talks to earmark a base in Qatar to create an exclusive training ground for senior members of the Afghan forces," said a senior Western security official in Kabul.

  • Philippines again suspends scrapping of troop pact with U.S. amid China dispute

    MANILA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Philippines has again suspended a decision to scrap a crucial agreement governing the U.S. troop presence in the country, its foreign minister said on Monday, amid continuing maritime pressure from China. The Pentagon welcomed the announcement from Manila - the third suspension of the decision covering the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) that had been due to expire in August - but analysts said there would be disappointment in both countries that it was not renewed. Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said the suspension would be for a further six months while President Rodrigo Duterte "studies, and both sides further address his concerns regarding, particular aspects of the agreement".

  • US documents solve mystery of war criminal Tojo's remains

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a U.S. Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, south of Tokyo.

  • Hidden African-American cemetery with 400 graves found on unclaimed land in NC town

    Such cemeteries are often on land no one else wanted.

  • The ruling overturning California's assault weapon ban was nutty. But it may be on solid legal ground

    Judge Roger Benitez's opinion, although it began with a nutty comparison of a Swiss Army knife to an AR-15, may be on solid ground concerning a basic point, columnist George Skelton writes.

  • NC State knocks out No. 1 Arkansas on Torres' homer in 9th

    North Carolina State freshman shortstop Jose Torres hit a shot heard 'round the college baseball world on Sunday, homering off Arkansas' likely Golden Spikes Award winner Kevin Kopps leading off the top of the ninth inning, as the Wolfpack (34-12) stunned the top-seeded and top-ranked Razorbacks 3-2 to earn a berth in the College World Series. Torres' blast came after Arkansas (50-13) knotted the score at 2 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out solo homer by Cayden Wallace. Kopps, the front-runner for college baseball's top award who entered the game with a 0.66 earned-run average and a 12-0 record with 11 saves, was tabbed to make his first start of the season with the Razorbacks on the brink of elimination and after Kopps (12-1) threw the final two innings in a 6-5 loss to NC State on Saturday.

  • Reality Winner, jailed for leaking Russian hacking secrets, released from prison

    Winner, 29, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in 2018 after leaking classified information to The Intercept news outlet.

  • On opposite sides of Europe, US troops are practicing new ways to get to battle

    "It's just as important to be lethal in air, land, sea, space, and cyber as it is to be lethal in logistics," the top US general in Europe said this week.

  • Top SC prosecutor still investigating 2019 fatal boat crash despite Murdaugh’s death

    The 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach is still being investigated, even though Paul Murdaugh, the man accused of driving the boat, was killed last week.

  • The director of James Bond movies 'Casino Royale' and 'GoldenEye' gives his take on the franchise's future under Amazon

    Martin Campbell, the director of Bond films "GoldenEye" and "Casino Royale," talked to Insider about Amazon's purchase of the MGM film studio.

  • Motorcycle Monday: The Rarest Motorcycle In The World

    There’s a real mystery behind it, too…

  • Diamond and Sulk: A Weekend With Mike Lindell and the MAGA Zombies

    In a small Wisconsin town, the gang reunited to keep the MAGA 2020 dream alive. There were ... some hiccups

  • Fire at Illinois chemical plant could cause 'environmental nightmare'

    Evacuations were ordered near the plant, owned by Chemtool Inc., a company that produces greases, lubricants, metal working fluids and cleaners.

  • Lithuania marks 80th anniversary of Soviet mass deportations

    Flowers were laid on rusty railway tracks Monday as Lithuania marked the start of a mass deportation 80 years ago by the Soviet Union that was occupying the Baltic nation. People who were considered opposed to Moscow or deemed counter-revolutionary elements were sent to Siberia from Lithuania and few returned. “Two evil forces — Nazi Germany and the Soviet Communist regime — had entered a secret agreement to divide Europe,” President Gitanas Nauseda said during a solemn ceremony in Vilnius, on a day considered one of the darkest pages in the Baltic nation’s recent history.

  • Alesha Dixon says witnessing violence as a child has shaped who she is

    The mother-of-two said she did not have a bad childhood despite witnessing violence.

  • Workers found a plane at the bottom of a California lake, possibly solving a 56-year-old mystery

    The wreckage in California's Folsom Lake could likely be the remains of a plane that crashed in 1965, possibly solving a 56-year-old mystery.

  • Michigan football’s all-time record vs. the SEC

    How Michigan football has fared against SEC teams in the Wolverines' history, including which year they played and game results.

  • 2022 Lexus NX 450h revealed

    The 2022 Lexus NX is the first full redesign of the small luxury crossover. It now uses the TNGA-K platform shared with the Toyota RAV4, Camry and Lexus ES. A wide array of engines are available including a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a hybrid version of that engine, an all-new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, as well as the 302-horsepower 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid engine from the RAV4 Prime. The styling is fairly evolutionary on the outside, but the inside is significantly revised. It also features a completely new infotainment system developed by Toyota's North American division. It ditches the old mouse and touchpad systems for a simple touchscreen. It also adds natural speech recognition and an AI assistant. The crossover goes on sale in the third quarter of 2021, and more details on pricing and features will be revealed closer to the on-sale date

  • Here's why Jamison Crowder accepted a pay cut to stay with the Jets | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why veteran WR Jamison Crowder took a pay cut to stay with the New York Jets for this upcoming season.