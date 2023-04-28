Two parents sentenced to probation in connection with indictment for underage drinking

Apr. 27—Two parents indicted by a grand jury for providing alcohol for minors following an investigation into underage drinking the night of a fatal DUI crash in Boulder have taken plea agreements.

Todd and Charlene Hoffman both pleaded guilty to allowing alcohol to be provided to a minor and were sentenced to one year of probation and a $750 fine, according to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

Charlene Hoffman will be required to also complete 200 hours of community service and Todd Hoffman will be required to complete 100 hours, including hours focused on preventing underage drinking and driving and supporting the 2023 Boulder High and Fairview High sober "After Prom." Both will also have to complete a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel.

"Todd and Charlene Hoffman are very sorry for the events that took place on April 9, 2022," the Hoffmans' attorney, Jon Banashek, said in a statement. "They hope the families of Gregoria Morales Rameriz and Ori Tsioni, as well as Diana Spencer, can eventually heal and find peace following this terrible tragedy."

Five parents, two companies and a Boulder liquor store were all indicted by a grand jury following an investigation into a fatal crash in 2022 in which a juvenile driver killed Tsioni, 33, and Morales Ramirez, 49, and seriously injured Spencer while driving the wrong way down Foothills Parkway.

The driver, Natalie Hill, pleaded guilty to charges including vehicular homicide and vehicular assault and was sentenced to nine months of work release and three years of probation.

A grand jury investigation into the night of the crash resulted in indictments for five parents: the Hoffmans, Elise Miller and Pam and Mark Sunderland.

According to the indictment and a pending civil suit, Hill was drinking along with several other Boulder High students at a party hosted by Miller, who is alleged to have provided alcohol to underage drinkers.

The students, including Hill, then got onto a party bus where they continued to drink. Following the prom, Hill and the students went to the Sunderlands' residence when Hill left to reportedly find more alcohol and caused the fatal wreck.

That same night, a separate pre-prom party was reportedly hosted by the Hoffmans, who are also parents of a Boulder High School student. The alcohol for guests was in a miniature fridge in the kitchen, and although the Hoffmans had attached a sign to it that read "for adults only," the rules were neither monitored nor actively enforced, according to the indictments.

Several teens brought their own alcohol to the party, which included beer, alcoholic seltzers and liquor. The teens drank alcohol in the presence of both Charlene and Todd Hoffman, and the couple was known to allow juveniles to drink at their home, according to the report.

Miller has already pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to minors and was sentenced to a one-year deferred judgement with 100 hours of community service.

The cases against the Sunderlands remain pending. Two businesses and the driver of the party bus were also indicted, and those cases are also pending.