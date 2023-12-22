Two Paterson men accused of armed kidnapping and transporting man to Massachusetts

Two Paterson men are accused of kidnapping another Paterson man, transporting him to Massachusetts and demanding $30,000 ransom, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger stated on Thursday.

Julio Cesar Paniagua, 27, and Joel Ramon Garcia, 33, have been charged individually with one count of kidnapping in Newark federal court. Both have been detained following their initial court appearances.

On Nov. 15, Paniagua and Garcia brandished guns while kidnapping the victim in Paterson and drove him to Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney. The duo then contacted the victim's father and demanded the ransom, threatening to cut off the victim's fingers if he did not pay. The victim was eventually released two days later. The U.S. Attorney did not state if a ransom was paid.

Paniagua and Garcia face life in prison and up to $250,000 fine if convicted.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ men accused of armed kidnapping, ransom demand