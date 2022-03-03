Two pedestrians injured in south Merced hit-and-run collision, police say

Merced police are investigating a hit-and-run collision which left two people with injuries Wednesday near M and 12th streets.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run collision at 7:44 p.m. in the 1200 block of M Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release posted to social media. Police said officers arrived on scene and located two pedestrians in the roadway with moderate injuries.

Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded, rendered medical aid to the victims, and transported them a trauma center for further treatment.

The driver and suspect vehicle fled the area following the collision. Police said witnesses described the vehicle as a four-door sedan damage to the right front bumper and headlight. The vehicle was last seen traveling north from the location of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or video from the area is asked to contact Officer Matthew Calcagno at 209-385-6905 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.