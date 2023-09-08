Two pedestrians killed in the same vicinity of Highway 273 in Redding, just hours apart

Two pedestrians were struck and killed on Highway 273 in south Redding, with the two crashes occurring about half a mile from each other and less than 12 hours apart.

The first incident happened Thursday night, when police were called at 8:20 p.m. to a traffic collision in the area of Highway 273 and Canyon Road, according to the Redding Police Department.

A 21-year-old Redding woman was driving south on 273 when she “suddenly” saw a large object in the road ahead of her. The woman was unable to stop in time before hitting what turned out to be a person, police said.

The woman’s car came to a stop in the center median, where she got out of her car and saw that she had struck someone, police said.

Highway 273 was closed for about 2 hours while police investigated the incident. The victim has not been identified.

Police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened on Friday morning, Sept. 8, 2023, in south Redding.

The second crash happened about 6:15 a.m. Friday when a 54-year-old man was crossing Highway 273 near Girvan Road, about a half-mile north of the earlier crash, police said. As the man crossed the highway on foot he was struck by a Toyota 4 Runner going north and driven by a 25-year-old Anderson man, police said.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash the pedestrian was unresponsive. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding but later died, police said. The victim had not been identified by police.

Alcohol was not a factor in either of the crashes, police said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Two people killed on Highway 273 in Redding, just hours apart