Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO — Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle while walking in the Bay Park neighborhood Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 64-year-old women and 67-year-old woman were walking in the southbound lane of traffic on the 1700 block of Knoxville Street shortly before 7 p.m.

At that same time, authorities say a 79-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Toyota Venza southbound on the same street when she struck both pedestrians.

One pedestrian was transported to the hospital for fractures to the spine, pelvis, and ribs. Her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. The other pedestrian had complaint of pain.

Police say DUI was not a factor in this incident.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

