Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in ABQ

Jun. 12—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after being struck by vehicles in separate crashes Saturday morning across Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said one driver, a man, has been given a criminal summons and may face DWI charges after he admitted to ingesting marijuana.

He said the other driver, a woman, has not been charged as alcohol and speed do not appear to be contributing factors in that crash.

Gallegos said police responded around 4:30 a.m. to Louisiana and Zuni SE after a man was struck by a vehicle. He said the man was crossing north on Zuni when he was hit and was taken to the hospital where he had to be intubated.

"The driver admitted to ingesting marijuana prior to the crash," Gallegos said. He said a DWI unit responded to the scene to conduct field sobriety tests and the driver's blood was drawn.

"The driver was released pending a summons once the blood results are returned," Gallegos said.

Then, he said police responded to a crash near Indian School and Rio Grande NW that left a woman dead. Gallegos said the woman was crossing south to north on Indian School when a woman in an SUV hit her and she died at the scene.

"At this time alcohol is not a factor, speed also does not appear to be a contributing factor," he said. "This investigation is ongoing."