Two Pensacola men charged with homicide in Feb. 10 shooting near G and Bobe streets

Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder committed during a felony after their friend was killed during an exchange of gunfire Feb. 10.

Dominic Anthony Burleson, 20, and Jamaine Lereil Flowers, 19, were charged in connection to the fatal shooting of their friend, Sherman Knight, who died from a gunshot wound during a shootout with another man who shot back in self-defense after he was allegedly ambushed by Burleson, Flowers and Knight.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of North G Street and Bobe Street on Feb. 10 just before 10 p.m.

Deputies discovered Knight with a single gunshot wound to his upper chest. Knight was transported to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies found multiple shell casings adjacent to the field located at 2101 North E St. and a Smith & Wesson handgun nearby in the roadway. According to a warrant, a witness who resides in the area told investigators that he saw three males ambush another Black male who was walking across the field.

The witness said one of the males who participated in the ambush fired the first shot, and a victim returned fire in self-defense. The witness also claimed to see the three males threaten the victim earlier that day and fire off a warning shot as they left in a vehicle.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from a nearby convenience store that showed Burleson, Flowers and Knight enter the field together and approach another male. The video reportedly showed that gunfire first came from the three men who committed the ambush.

Investigators determined that the male who was ambushed was within his right to shoot back in self-defense.

Burleson and Flowers were charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for conspiring with Knight in an attempt to murder the male victim, and they were charged with second-degree murder committed during a felony in reference to Knight's death.

Burleson and Flowers are being held in Escambia County Jail each without bond.

