Two people arrested after 1 injured in Gulfport shooting, police say. What we know

Gulfport police arrested two people Thursday in connection with a shooting that resulted in injuries to one person, according to a press release.

Police identified the suspects as Courtland Joshua Jordan, 19, and Frikiyah Janique Brown, 21, with Jordan arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, and Jordan charged with tampering with evidence, the release said.

The arrests occurred after police responded to a report of a fight in the 1300 block of East Pass Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

When police got there, they found one person shot and injured.

Police later determined that Jordan and Brown had been involved in a fight with the victim when Jordan pulled a gun and fired, injuring the victim, the release said.

Afterward, police said Brown grabbed the shell casings and fled the scene.

Gulfport police made the arrests afterward.

No other details were provided.

To report information, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.