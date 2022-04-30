Two people arrested and charged with murder in death of Washington County woman

Apr. 30—Police arrested and charged a man and a woman with murder on Friday in the death of a 43-year-old woman in Perry last week.

Officers from the Maine State Police and Pleasant Point Police Department arrested Donnell Dana, 38, and Kailie Brackett, 38, during a traffic stop on Route 190, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday night.

Dana and Brackett have been charged with murder in the death of Kimberly Neptune, whom police found dead in her Perry apartment on April 21.

Police said early on that Neptune's death was suspicious. After her death, police learned that a neighbor's surveillance camera captured the image of a person walking by her apartment building.

Local police requested help finding the person in the video shortly after announcing the death, offering a $10,000 award for any information leading to the arrest or conviction of Neptune's killer.

Moss said that state police cannot release any further information at this time. The agency declined to say whether Dana and Brackett are connected to the surveillance footage, or whether the traffic stop was related to Neptune's murder investigation.

Neptune was a tribal citizen. Passamaquoddy tribal leaders are involved in her case, having spoken with police and state public safety officials to coordinate the investigation after an autopsy determined Neptune's death was a homicide.

In a statement Monday, Passamaquoddy Tribal Chief Elizabeth Dana said Neptune's death was a loss felt community-wide.

"That's why we were so thankful to meet and be on the same page with all the departments investigating this terrible crime, who have all affirmed their determination to bring justice to the suspect, and for Kim's family," Dana said Monday.

In her obituary, family and friends remembered Neptune as a loving daughter and sister. She was a seasonal housekeeper in Bar Harbor, and enjoyed fishing and ATV-riding. She graduated from Calais High School in 1997, and attended the University of Maine in Orono. She was always available to help her friends and neighbors around the tribe, and cherished family time with her siblings and their kids.

"Kim was also known for her big heart and gentle soul and her willingness to help out anyone she knew," the obituary said. "She touched so many lives with her kindness, caring personality, generosity and her beautiful smile."

Initial appearances have not been scheduled for Dana or Brackett, and bail has not been set. Police said both are being held in Washington County Jail.