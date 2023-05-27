Two people arrested in connection to armed robbery in Dorchester

Boston Police arrest two suspects in connection to an armed robbery of two adult males overnight in Dorchester.

Davon Sanon, 23, of Medford, and a 16-year-old male from Dorchester were arrested just before 12 p.m. on Friday for allegedly robbing two men in the area of 231 Talbot Avenue early Friday morning.

During the incident, the juvenile suspect displayed a firearm, according to police. Later, a credit card that was stolen during the robbery was used by Sanon and the teen.

Both men were placed in custody without incident based on multiple investigatory elements.

Sanon and the teen are facing charges of armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and larceny/improper use of a credit card.

They will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

