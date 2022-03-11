Two people arrested in connection with Outagamie County mail thefts and identity fraud

APPLETON – The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with mail thefts around Outagamie County.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators stopped a vehicle Wednesday in Buchanan and arrested a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man. Both were living in a hotel in Kimberly.

In the vehicle the woman was driving, police found meth, drug paraphernalia and "hundreds of pieces of mail," including two U.S. passports, dozens of tax documents, packages and personal checks, the sheriff's office said. All the mail was stolen, the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: Sheriff's office warns of mail thefts in Appleton and throughout Outagamie County

During a search of the woman's hotel room, investigators found evidence of drugs and "several hundred" more pieces of mail.

An investigation found that the woman was using information found in the stolen mail to commit financial fraud crimes. According to a criminal complaint, the woman used other people's identities to open bank accounts, obtain financial goods like credit and loans. She had multiple bank accounts in many different people's names, which she would transfer money between.

In August 2021, an investigator located mail, financial documents, Social Security cards and fraudulent checks in other people's names at a house the woman had been staying at in early 2021, the criminal complaint said. The stolen documents were found in a bag with other belongings confirmed to belong to her.

At that time, police also conducted a search of downloaded data from the woman's phone. According to the criminal complaint, they located photos of banking information in other people's names, photos of drivers licenses and ID cards with names and photos that did not match, as well as Google searches for things like "duplicate drivers license" and "29 year old white male brown hair passport photo."

Story continues

Another criminal complaint stated police conducted a search warrant for the woman's vehicle in August and found multiple debit cards, Social Security cards, photo IDs and written checks in more than a dozen different names.

The sheriff's office is working on the ongoing investigation alongside U.S. Postal Service investigators.

The woman has charges filed against her for identity theft, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. She is scheduled to appear in court April 7.

The man was arrested and booked in the Outagamie County Jail on a probation hold, the sheriff's office said. No formal charges have been filed.

The sheriff's office said additional charges will likely be filed as the investigation continues.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators have found around 500 pieces of stolen mail from more than 200 residences and businesses, and have identified more than 100 victims from mail that was recovered.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone who believes their mail was stolen report it to their local law enforcement and review their credit reports and banking information for possible identity theft.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Two people arrested in connection with Outagamie County mail thefts and identity fraud