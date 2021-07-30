Two people arrested in connection to Thursday night shooting

Jul. 30—Glynn County police arrested a man and a woman Friday morning who allegedly are connected with a Thursday night shooting in the Arco community that left a 21-year-old man in critical condition.

Police arrested Bruce "Brukiel" Stephens, 28, of Brunswick and charged him with aggravated assault.

Police charged Honesty Johnson, 20, with theft by taking.

Both were taken to the Glynn County Detention Center.

County police received a call at around 8:12 p.m. that a person had been shot in the 3700 block of Burroughs Avenue, a neighborhood located off of 7th Street in Acro, said officer Earl Wilson, spokesman for the Glynn County Police Department.

Responding police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound but located no suspects in the area, Wilson said.

A county EMS crew took the victim to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital. He was transported from there to UF Health Jacksonville, where he remained in critical condition Friday, Wilson said.

County patrol officers and investigators worked on the case throughout the night and into Friday morning with assistance from Brunswick police, Wilson said.

With information provided by county police, city police were able to track down a vehicle suspected to have been used during the shooting, reports show. City police said the vehicle had "damage and blood spatter inside" when located at the St. Pierre Apartments on Evergreen Road off of Hopkins Avenue in Brunswick, according to night shift reports.

County police tracked the suspects to the Hometown Inn at 5252 U.S. 341 around 11 a.m.

Police nabbed Stephens and Johnson without incident after they stepped from a room at the motel, formerly the Rodeway Inn.

Police declined to release the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn County Police Investigation Division at 912-554-7802, Investigator Marcy at 912-554-2919, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.