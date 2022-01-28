Two people arrested, drugs and firearms seized in raid of Marion residence

Marion Police Department K-9 Stash is shown with suspected illegal drugs and firearms that were seized during the raid of a Fairwood Avenue residence on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Two people were arrested and are facing charges in the case.

Two people were arrested and suspected illegal drugs and firearms were seized during the raid of a Marion residence on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Marion Police Department, officers from MPD and deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office executed search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Fairwood Avenue, following an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.

Detectives seized approximately 86.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 38 grams of crack cocaine, 204 illegally possessed prescription pills, 456 grams of marijuana, and two firearms.

Law enforcement officers arrested Rachel Brown-Vondenberg and Nathan D. Suel, both from Marion. According to the press release, they are facing charges of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in methamphetamine. The case will be forwarded to Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan for the filing of formal charges.

“I have no doubt that this seizure saved lives of citizens in our community," Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said. "The teamwork between the citizens we serve, and our law enforcement is second to none. I believe we have made our stance on drug traffickers pushing these illegal drugs in our community is crystal clear, it will not be tolerated. MARMET will continue to work to remove traffickers from our neighborhoods and be responsive to tips called in by concerned citizens.”

The investigation is a direct result of tips called in by the citizens of the City of Marion and Marion County.

“We appreciate the community utilizing the TIPS line to assist detectives to make for a safer county.” Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said. “I believe that with the teamwork of the community and our law enforcement that we are making an impact and we will continue to seek out persons spreading this poison in our community.”

The MARMET Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Marion Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Marion County citizens are encouraged to call in tips involving criminal activity to 740-375-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at https://mariontips.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they choose.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Two people arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Marion raid