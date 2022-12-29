Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police

Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting Friday at an east Wichita apartment that killed two people and injured two others, according to police and records.

Kenneth Dewayne Jackson III, 39, and Donovan Matthew Crandall, 22, both of Wichita were arrested Wednesday. Police said Wednesday night that Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and a count of aggravated battery stemming from the shooting in the 900 block of South Mission.

Arrest reports also tie Crandall to the incident. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, records show. Crandall was arrested at Wesley Medical Center.

Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said police would release more information later today about Crandall’s arrest.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Jackson was arrested after a pursuit while officers were following up on the double homicide, Rebolledo said. Around 2:50 p.m., police spotted Jackson as the front passenger in a car near the 1100 block of North Waco. Officers turned on their lights to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

The chase ended at 31st North and Fairview, about 3 miles north of where it started. The driver and Jackson abandoned the car and tried to run, Rebolledo said. The driver was arrested at the intersection. Jackson was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting that killed 39-year-old Jose Alvarez and 22-year-old Neosha Allen. Two men, ages 22 and 42, were also shot multiple times. Police found the wounded men outside of an apartment in the 900 block of South Mission around 9:55 p.m. They were taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

“Due to the lack of cooperation from some of the victims and witnesses, investigators have not been able to fully determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting,” Rebolledo said in a news release.

Alvarez and Allen were found fatally shot inside an apartment.

Family and friends posted about the victims on social media.

Angela’s Cafe in east Wichita wrote on Facebook that Alvarez, also known as Smiley, was a “kind man with a BIG heart. A good soul gone too soon.” They also linked to a GoFundMe set up to help the family pay for a funeral and memorial.

About Allen, another person wrote: “I keep hoping that I’m going to wake up and realize it was just a sad dream.”

Jackson, who also goes by Krazy K and Vicious, has more than 14 convictions in Sedgwick County on crimes that include criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal discharge of a firearm, theft, burglary, aggravated escape from custody and fleeing and eluding officers, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. The convictions span from 2008 to 2018. He was last released from prison in 2021, records show.