Two people arrested; firearms recovered Friday night in Butler County

Two people were arrested Friday evening and firearms recovered after a search warrant was conducted in Fairfield Township, according to our news partners in Cincinnati WCPO.

Fairfield Township police served a search warrant at the 6700 block of Lester Avenue along with the Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Yancey, 41, and Diamond Cox, 22, were both arrested and booked in the Butler County Jail, according to Fairfield Township Police.

Yancey is facing multiple counts of having weapons while under disability and one count of stolen property, WCPO says.

Cox was arrested for an active felony warrant after previously facing multiple felony charges.

Several people were also removed from the house and numerous firearms, some modified and stolen, were also recovered from the scene, police said.

The exact number of firearms was not specified.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending, according to police.