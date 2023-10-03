Two people arrested following deadly downtown Lodi shooting, police say

Police arrested two people Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in downtown Lodi, authorities said.

Lodi police officers went to South School Street at about 3:50 a.m. after getting reports of gunfire and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The two suspects were arrested by police from a residence after the SWAT team started speaking on the phone to have them surrender, the social media post said. A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested in the incident.

As police searched the home, they found narcotics, a firearm and other evidence related to the killing, the social media post said.

The suspects were booked on suspicion of homicide, weapons and drug charges, Lodi police added.