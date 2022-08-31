Two people arrested through 'high-risk' search warrant on Pratt Street

Aug. 30—Two people were arrested Tuesday in the 900 block of Pratt Street as the result of a "high-risk" search warrant executed by the Longmont Police Department.

The house was safely secured and searched, but the investigation is ongoing, said Longmont Public Safety communications and marketing manager Robin Ericson.

Police posted on Facebook at 10 a.m. that the warrant had been served for a narcotics investigation. Information about why the individuals were arrested was not available late Tuesday.