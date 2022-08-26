Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia.

According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) agents received information about suspicious activity in the 2600 block of New Franklin Church Road in Canon, Georgia.

Agents got a warrant to search the location and found an active methamphetamine conversion lab inside one of the buildings on the property.

The building was a horse stable that was used to convert liquid methamphetamine to crystal methamphetamine for distribution.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI said that due to the size of the lab, agents had to contact the DEA Clan Lab Team to help collect evidence and dispose of hazardous materials.

Agents seized approximately 5 kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution.

It is estimated the amount of liquid methamphetamine solution that the lab was capable of producing was over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $7.8 million.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: