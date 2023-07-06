Two people arrested for May 10 shooting in Brunswick

Jul. 6—Two men are in Coastal Georgia jails facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for their alleged roles in a May 10 shooting in Brunswick that left a woman in critical condition.

Joseph Cummings Jr., 21, whose address was listed in a jail booking report as Huntsville, Alabama, was arrested June 19 by Glynn County police and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and battery under the state's family violence act. He remained on Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Simon Mekhi Cummings was arrested in McIntosh County a little more than a week later, on June 27, after McIntosh deputies said they began a concentrated effort of patrols due to a string of what they suspect were targeted and retaliatory acts, deputies said. Simon Cummings turned himself in and is being held in McIntosh County Detention Center.

As of press time, it was unclear if the two men are related.

Simon Cummings is facing warrants in Glynn County on three counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property. The warrants will be served when he is transferred to the Glynn County Detention Center.

Cummings is also facing charges in McIntosh County, deputies said.

The two men are accused of shooting at a car in which three people were sitting in the 1900 block of Norwich Street Lane, the alley that runs behind buildings in the 1900 block of Norwich Street. One of those people, a woman, was hit in the back and taken to UF Health Shands to be treated for critical injuries.

A Brunswick police officer was in the area when the shots were fired and responded to the area as calls about the shots were dispatched.