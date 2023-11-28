Two people arrested in McFarland after several street takeovers end at a McDonald's
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Hussain Elius is best known as the co-founder of Pathao, one of Bangladesh’s top ride-sharing apps. For his latest startup, however, Elius is exploring the world of DeFi with Wind.app, a self-custodial, smart contract wallet with three main features.
Foxconn plans to invest $1.54 billion in India, the latest in its growing expansion plan, following a surge in revenues in the South Asian market. Foxconn said in a stock exchange filing that the investment will help it fulfil "operational needs." The investment comes two months after the Taiwanese firm said it plans to double its workforce and investment in India by next year.
Burrow tore a ligament in his throwing wrist in Week 11 against the Ravens.
LeBron James has played more minutes than anyone else in NBA history.
Giants QB Daniel Jones had surgery last week to repair the ACL injury he suffered against the Raiders.
Singapore-based fast fashion platform Shein has confidentially planned to go public in the United States, according to multiple media reports. The Wall Street Journal broke the news earlier on Monday. Shein raised $2 billion at a $66 billion valuation earlier this year, but is expected to go public at a valuation as high as $90 billion.
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
A newly unredacted version of the multi-state lawsuit against Meta alleges a troubling pattern of deception and minimization in how the company handles kids under 13 on its platforms. From body image to bullying, privacy invasion to engagement maximization, all the purported evils of social media are laid at Meta's door — perhaps rightly, but it also gives the appearance of a lack of focus. In one respect at least, however, the documentation obtained by the attorneys general of 42 states is quite specific, "and it is damning," as AG Rob Bonta of California put it.
Stocks are on track to book their best month in over a year, as upbeat investors keep rally hopes alive.
In a Monday appeals court filing, lawyers for former President Donald Trump argue that hundreds of recent threats made against Judge Arthur Engoron and his law clerk do not justify keeping a gag order in place in the New York financial fraud trial of Trump, his adult sons and their family business.
Prepare for everyone to be obsessed with you.
The lightweight yet powerful vacuum has over 50,000 five-star reviews and "sucks up dog hair from 4 inches away!'
Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields are also fans! Snag the cult fave at Amazon while it’s majorly marked down.
These winter-themed gift baskets can be as simple or as lavish as you want them to be. The post ‘Burr baskets’ are TikTok’s favorite seasonal gift — what are they, and how do you make one? appeared first on In The Know.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
For those looking to finish a bit of holiday shopping ahead of time, some of the best Lego sets remain on sale for Cyber Monday.
Sales of new homes decreased 5.6% to a seasonally adjusted rate 679,000 units last month from September’s seasonally adjusted annual rate of 719,000.
The Sonos Five is the company's best-sounding smart speaker and, for Cyber Monday only, it's $110 off.
ByteDance's gaming ambition has been an expensive, short-lived pursuit. In late 2021, the TikTok parent's plans for video games came into the spotlight after it became one of the firm's six core business units, posing a new threat to incumbents such as Tencent and NetEase and rising star MiHoYo. This round of mass layoffs started on Monday and many members of Nuverse are still anxiously awaiting a verdict on their future, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.