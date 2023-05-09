Two people arrested in North Port home shooting
North Port Police officers arrested two people on Tuesday for a home shooting.
Santos Zambrana-Lopez, 36, and Odessa Harrell, 35, have been arrested and are facing multiple charges. Police officials said they shot up a house in the 4000 block of Blackman Street over a dispute with those living there.
The police department didn’t indicate if anyone was hurt doing the shooting or what charges Zambrana-Lopez and Harrell are facing.
This is a developing story.
