Two people arrested after pursuit through Miami and Fulton counties

Jun. 21—Two people were arrested Friday night after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a pursuit in Miami and Fulton counties.

Around 9:10 p.m., Trooper Blake Sarver was patrolling on US 31 in Miami County when he observed a gold passenger vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Sarver clocked the vehicle at 103 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone and turned to stop the car. The vehicle, a 2018 Ford, continued northbound on US 31 and the driver refused to stop. The driver fled at high speeds and led Sarver on a pursuit through Miami and Fulton county roadways, reaching speeds of approximately 130 mph.

Trooper Dustin Powers and Trooper Kegan Kern placed stop sticks at the intersection of Old US 31 and County Road 650 S., Fulton County. The driver stopped the Ford prior to hitting the stop sticks.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Michael J. Leonard of Carmel, and the passenger, 18-year-old Ciarra R. Blameuser, also of Carmel, were taken into custody without incident.

A subsequent search of the Ford revealed THC wax, marijuana, synthetic urine, and drug paraphernalia. Both were incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

As a result of the pursuit and ensuing investigation, both are preliminary charged as follows:

Michael J. Leonard:

—Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle — level 6 Felony

—Possession of Marijuana — B Misdemeanor

—Possession of Synthetic Urine — B Misdemeanor

—Reckless Driving — C Misdemeanor

—Operating without Financial Responsibility — C Misdemeanor

Ciarra R. Blameuser:

—Possession of a Controlled Substance — A Misdemeanor

—Possession of Marijuana — B Misdemeanor

—Possession of Paraphernalia — C Misdemeanor

Sarver was assisted by officers with the Indiana State Police Peru District, the Miami County Sheriff's Office, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department.