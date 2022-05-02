Two people arrested in reported big drug bust in Greenville

May 2—Two people remain in the Hunt County Detention Center, charged with multiple counts in connection with a reported major drug bust in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department reported that officers with the Greenville Police Department, with assistance from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety, executed a narcotics search warrant Friday morning at a residence in the 2203 Oneal Street.

Officers were said to have recovered marijuana, cocaine, THC products, Psilocybin mushrooms, and weapons.

As of Monday morning, Adrian Alamillo-Salinas, 20, and Ashley Dominique Ashley, 28, both of Greenville, were in custody in the jail. Alamilo-Salinas was being held in lieu of a total of $501,000 bond and Ashley in lieu of $593,000 bond.

It was not immediately known if either individual had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing writs of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts.