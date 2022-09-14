Two people arrested after youth they allegedly abducted in Richmond escapes in Hopewell

HOPEWELL — A juvenile who authorities believe was abducted from the city of Richmond Tuesday night escaped his captors in Hopewell, and city police believe the pair may have tried to do the same thing in the past.

William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico, were arrested by Hopewell Police shortly after the juvenile escaped. They were both charged with felony abduction and preventing the use of the 911 emergency service. The latter charge is a misdemeanor.

Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen outlined the sequence of events in an email.

According to that email, Gardner and Muldez allegedly met the juvenile sometime before 9 p.m. Tuesday at an undisclosed location in Richmond and persuaded him to travel with them to Hopewell, about 22 miles away. When they got into the city, Allen said, the youth began to feel unsafe about the situation and asked to use the suspects' phone to call family members or 911, which they denied.

Once in Hopewell, the young person was able to escape and was located by Hopewell Police. Allen said the department had been advised of the abduction earlier and worked with both Richmond authorities and the victim's family to track their travel.

Hopewell Police is not releasing the age or sex of the juvenile, Allen said.

"Investigators believe that these offenders have engaged in this type of activity in the past and are encouraging any other victims that have had similar encounters with the identified offenders to contact local law enforcement," Allen said in the email.

Anyone who may have more information on the abduction is asked to contact Hopewell Detective Tara Clark at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

