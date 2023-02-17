Two people charged in 2020 Manistee drug overdose

Feb. 17—MANISTEE — A Bear Lake man and a Manistee woman were recently charged in connection to a fatal drug overdose in 2020.

On April 6, 2020, Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post responded to a 911 call of a 30-year-old man who had passed out in his car on 28th Street in downtown Manistee.

By the time troopers arrived, the man was dead of an apparent drug overdose, Lt. Derrick Carroll said. He had a syringe in his hand, and additional drug-related paraphernalia in the car, police reports said.

The autopsy report said the cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl and mitragynine.

"A lengthy investigation followed," Carroll said in a statement. "Witnesses were interviewed, cellular phones seized and search warrants executed."

Arrest warrants were then issued for Brittany Andre McClarty, 38, and Derek Robert Rosen, 31, as suspects police had connected to the drugs that caused the fatal overdose.

McClarty was arrested last September in West Monroe, La., and taken to the Richland Parish Detention Center in Rayville, La., before troopers transported her to the Manistee County Jail. She was arraigned in December in the 85th District Court in Manistee.

Rosen, already in the jail serving time for other offenses, was notified of the new charges, the MSP statement read. He was arraigned in February in 85th District Court in Manistee.

Both face charges of one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and one count of delivery of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.

McClarty's case was bound over to circuit court. She remains in the jail.

Rosen is being held in jail on a $150,000 cash bond. His next scheduled court date is 3 p.m. March 22.