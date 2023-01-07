Two people charged with attempting to steal a child in Des Moines skywalk

Two people have been charged with attempting to steal a child in the Des Moines skywalk .

A criminal complaint says that at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, Laurie Potter, 56, and Michael Ross, 43, attempted to steal the child from his mother in the skywalk at 904 Walnut St. in downtown Des Moines, where it passes through the Hubbell Tower Apartments building. Child stealing is a felony offense.

Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a statement that the child had accompanied his mother to a business in the skywalk.

"The mother answered a door to see if the suspects needed any help. The child was grabbed within the doorway and the mother fought off the suspects," Parizek said

Police apprehended Potter and Ross nearby and took them to the Polk County Jail, where each was being held on a $50,000 cash bond. A no-contact order was issued barring Potter and Ross from having contact with the child.

Potter has previously been convicted of numerous drug charges and two counts of burglary. Ross was found guilty of assault in September 2022 and has been convicted on several counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing for Potter and Ross is set for 8 a.m. Jan. 13.

