Two people charged with concealing child

Nov. 6—PITTSTON TWP. — A 6-year-old girl reported missing was safely found and two people were charged with concealing the child's whereabouts.

Police in Pittston Township charged Courtney Morgan Simoncavage, 24, with two counts of interference with custody of a child and one count each of luring a child into motor vehicle and concealing the whereabouts of a child. Simoncavage was arraigned Sunday night by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $40,000 bail.

Matthew Thomas Gill, 41, of Dupont, was arraigned Monday by Dixon on charges of interference with custody of a child, luring a child into a motor vehicle, concealing whereabouts of a child and failing to secure a child in a child safety seat. Gill was jailed for lack of $40,000 bail.

Police on Saturday reported the 6-year-old girl was seen entering a vehicle with tinted windows in the parking lot of SkyZone on Enterprise Way.

Police reported the child was in the company of Simoncavage, who was a passenger in the vehicle allegedly operated by Gill.

At the time the child was taken, police believed the girl was at special risk or harm.

Court records say police located Simoncavage at the Wilkes-Barre Lodge on Kidder Street, where she was found hiding in the bathroom tub behind a shower curtain on Sunday.

Police learned the child was with Gill, who drove to the Pittston Township Police Department where he was arrested Sunday.

Court records say Simoncavage is the biological mother of the child and is court-ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with the child.