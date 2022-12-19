Two people charged in connection to Wednesday’s shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel

Two women were arrested after a shooting left one person injured last week at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard.

Stephanie Hamilton, 33, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of marijuana, according to police reports obtained by WBTW-TV.

Latrica Siegle, 37, was charged with giving a false name, the report states.

Officers responded to Wave Rider Resort on 16th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. after suspects left the scene.

Police found fentanyl, cocaine base and marijuana, according to the report.

The injured person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear.

Investigators had roped off the back parking lot of hotel on the Youpon Avenue side of the property Wednesday, and law enforcement were on the third-floor balcony.

Jeff Maloof, a nearby resident, was waiting for his children to get off the bus just across the street from the scene of the reported shooting. He said that incidents like this become more common during the off-season because of rates go down at the hotels.

“It’s a totally different vibe at the end of the season,” he added.

No additional details have been released.