Two people charged in local fentanyl death

Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
·2 min read

Wichita Falls Police have charged two more people in connection with a death believed connected to fentanyl, a drug that can cause near-immediate death.

Leigha Ruth Smith, 22, and Jasinto Jimenez, 21, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Andres Diaz, 21, on July 15.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Smith took Diaz to United Regional Health Care emergency room about 5:30 a.m. that day because she had found him not breathing and cold to the touch in her car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. She told Wichita Falls Police she had picked him up at his home earlier and bought what she thought were two Percocet pills from Jimenez at a home on Wenonah Boulevard. She said she had bought Percocet from Jimenez on earlier occasions. Police said the pills were counterfeit.

More:Police warn of Fentanyl-laced pills

Smith said she swallowed her pill while Diaz crushed his and snorted it. She said they drove for a while, Diaz passed out in the car and she went into a residence, leaving Diaz in the car. She later found him unresponsive and drove him to the hospital. An autopsy performed on Diaz's body revealed he had died from "toxic effect of fentanyl."

Smith was arrested Thursday and booked into the Wichita County Jail where her bail is set at $500,000. Jimenez was booked Thursday under a $1,000,000 bail.

The two become the second and third suspects charged with murder in suspected fentanyl-related deaths in Wichita County following a crackdown on the synthetic opioid that's up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

More:Oral surgeon invites Wichitans to enlist in 'War Against Opioids' Thursday

The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office announced Aug. 26 they will consider deaths related to fentanyl as homicide cases against those who provided the drug to victims. Police Chief Manuel Borrego said illegal fentanyl pills, often appearing as legal medications, can kill almost instantly and may be responsible for 15 deaths in 2022 alone. He said its used is common among people as young as 14.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Two people charged in local fentanyl death

