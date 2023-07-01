Two people charged in May shooting of man, woman and baby boy in Monticello

MONTICELLO - Two people have been arrested and charged in the May 5 shooting of a man, a woman and a baby boy in the village of Monticello.

Village of Monticello police reported Saturday that Khallid Sanders, 22, and Kessey Charles, 20, were arrested on Wednesday in the city of Farmers Branch, Texas on warrants charging them with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.

They are being held in the Dallas County Jail, awaiting extradition to New York.

According to Monticello police, Sanders and Charles are accused of firing multiple rounds into a house on Holmes Street just after 10 p.m. on May 5, injuring a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 15-month-old baby boy. . Police have not said what the motive for the shooting was or what, if any, relationship there was between the suspects and the victims.

Sanders and Charles were developed as suspects during a joint investigation by Monticello and state police. They, along with the Sullivan County District Attorney's office and the city of Farmer's Branch Police Department, participated in arranging the arrests.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud.

