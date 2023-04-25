Two people charged in monthslong Wilton drug investigation

Apr. 24—WILTON — Two local people were arrested recently on drug charges after a monthslong investigation, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said.

Marcus Thompson, 37, Gail Pelletier, 38, and Monica Rollins, 41, all of Wilton, were at the two-family home at 530 Main St. on Wednesday when municipal, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant. Authorities seized items indicative of drug trafficking and suspected amounts of heroin or fentanyl and crack cocaine, Kyes said.

Thompson is on probation as part of an early-release program stemming from a felony conviction for robbery and kidnapping in 2012. He was charged with violating probation regarding conditions related to illicit drugs. Wilton police charged him with misdemeanor unlawful possession of schedule drugs.

Rollins is on probation for a prior conviction of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. She was arrested on a warrant for a new felony charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs by Wilton police.

Pelletier was arrested on two unrelated arrest warrants, according to Kyes' news release.

Thompson was one of three co-defendants convicted in October 2012 for robbery, kidnapping and theft. He was sentenced to 15 years each on one count of robbery and two counts of kidnapping to run concurrently. He was also sentenced to eight years in prison, all suspended, and four years probation on three felony counts of theft. The theft sentences were to begin after he was released from prison.

A conviction on the charges by Wilton police range from up 364 days to five years in prison.

This is the second search warrant executed at the home in the past eight months. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel and Wilton police have charged numerous individuals involved in several incidents since 2017 for drug trafficking charges and numerous other drug-related crimes, Kyes said.

The agencies have pending charges for the individuals involved with the drug trafficking at this address, according to Kyes.

Wilton police were assisted in the investigation and search by the MDEA, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine State Police, Oxford County Sheriff's Office, Maine Department of Corrections Probation, and Farmington Police Department. Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Couture and K-9 Rahka assisted later in the investigation.