Two people charged with moving body after suspected overdose in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — Two people are facing charges after police allege a body of a 24-year-old Paw Paw woman who died from a suspected overdose was moved in Battle Creek.

The two people are expected to be charged with illegal carrying away of a human body and are set to be arraigned on Friday, Battle Creek police said in a release.

Police said the woman was with several other people at an apartment on the northeast side of the city Tuesday. When the others realized she had overdosed and died, the woman’s body was moved outside at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A person passing by the area of Van Buren and Poplar streets around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday saw the woman’s body in some brush, at the edge of a wooded area north of the Battle Creek River.

Police initially began a homicide investigation Wednesday, but preliminary findings led them to believe she died of an overdose. Authorities are waiting on the results of forensic testing to confirm that finding.

Police have notified some of the woman’s family members, but said they will identify her at a later date.

Police advise that if you are with someone who you believe might be overdosing, you can call 911 for help and you may not face charges. Michigan passed a Good Samaritan law in 2016 that prevents drug possession charges against people who seek medical help for an overdose in certain circumstances.

"The law makes saving lives the priority during a drug overdose, not criminal prosecutions of illegal drug users," police said in a release.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Two people charged with moving body after suspected overdose