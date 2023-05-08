Two people charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in Little River

Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead and another person injured last week in Little River, according to police records.

Elyjah Herbert, 18, and Haley Taylor, 20, have been charged with murder and accessory after the fact to a felony, online booking records show. They were arrested Friday.

The names listed on three arrest warrants have been redacted. One warrant includes a weapons charge, a second one mentions an attempted murder charge and the third report lists a murder charge.

Sadiyya Salim, of North Myrtle Beach, was shot multiple times outside of her residence and died at the scene from her injuries, according to a Friday news release.

A second person, who has not been identified, was also shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. on Plantation Drive.

That same night, another person was killed in a separate incident. Jason Beach, 31, was stabbed with a knife at his, home about 7:45 p.m. on Lantern Walk Drive, according to police.