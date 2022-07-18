Dorchester homeowner says house guests clashed before hit-and-run accident

A Dorchester homeowner is describing the chaos that unfolded outside his home leading up to a hit-and-run accident.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on Park Street near Fields Corner.

Boston Police said two victims suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck.

Hiep Do told Boston 25 News that those two victims and the alleged hit-and-run driver were his house guests.

He said they were invited over for a late-night gathering after a wedding party.

According to Do, things escalated not long after he decided to go to bed.

“My wife run over and said call the police,” said Do. “It was a very bad accident”.

Do said the two men who were hit are brothers and friends of his.

He explained that the brothers and the alleged suspect had been arguing in his driveway before things spiraled out of control.

“He backed it up on the two guys who were standing behind,” he said.

Do said the driver accelerated in reverse, hitting his wife’s SUV and a fence at the end of the driveway.

The commotion spilled out into the street, and at some point, the two victims were struck.

Police allege that the driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled on foot.

He remained at large as of Sunday night.

“We don’t know where he lives, but we gave police his picture,” added Do.

Investigators from BPD C-11, about one block away from the scene, responded quickly and towed the suspect’s damaged vehicle.

Police have not released his identity.

The victims are now listed in serious but stable condition at two different Boston area hospitals.

