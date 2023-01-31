Two people in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping center

Jan. 30—Two men were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting Monday, Jan. 30, at the Village Shoppes on Dawsonville Highway, police said.

Gainesville Police responded a few minutes before 7 p.m. to the shooting in the parking lot in front of the Ross Dress for Less.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said police do not believe it is a random crime and that the people involved knew one another.

"We're working with witnesses trying to determine information," Holbrook said. "That information has led us to believe that this was not a random crime."

Holbrook did not have any information on the suspect or how many shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit a tip at gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.