Two people critically injured in late-night Bradenton shooting, sheriff’s office says

Two men were critically injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. and found two men, ages 29 and 32, with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business at 5112 14th St. W., Bradenton.

The sheriff’s office says that “hundreds” of patrons were gathered directly across the street at Touch of Class Restaurant and Lounge, 5131 14th Street, when deputies arrived. But the individuals “scattered in various directions” as deputies tried to gather information about the shooting, the release says.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made in the shooting. Detectives were following several leads, the release said.

Both of the shooting victims were transported to Blake Medical Center, where they were in critical condition on Sunday. The sheriff’s office withheld the men’s names, citing Florida’s Marsy’s Law.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.