Two people critically injured in separate shootings in Westport area and downtown KC

Two people were critically injured in separate shootings Wednesday evening in the Westport area and in downtown Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

The shootings occurred just minutes apart at about 5 p.m. near Wesport Road and Main Street and at 12th Street and Grand Boulevard, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

In the first one, responding officers found the victim near 14 Westport Road. The victim told police that a person began shooting and gunfire struck the victim. The shooter then fled, heading north on Main. The victim was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, Becchina said.

In the second shooting, a caller told police that a man shot a person at the bus stop and then ran away headed east. The victim was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition. Officers canvassed the area looking for the man who shot the victim but was not able to find him, Becchina said.

No suspect information was released in either of the shootings.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).