Two people in custody of Grover Beach Police after chase of suspected stolen vehicle

Two people were in custody Friday night after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m., Grover Beach Police engaged in a “pursuit” that was “northbound on Highway 101 and into Pismo Beach,” a tweet from the agency said.

“The vehicle began smoking and pulled over near Wadsworth Street,” the tweet said.

Two people in the car, whose names were not released by police, were taken into custody and the car will be returned to the apparent owner in Oakland, according to the department.

Grover Beach police did not return a Saturday morning call from The Tribune requesting additional information.