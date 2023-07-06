Two people are dead in an alleged murder-suicide in Kansas City, North neighborhood

Two people were found dead inside a pickup in the driveway of a home in Kansas City’s Northland after what investigators believe was a murder-suicide, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of North College Avenue in Kansas City, North, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Neighbors had called 911 after hearing a loud noise and then seeing someone inside the pickup not moving, Becchina said.

Arriving officers were directed to the pickup where they found the man and woman, who were both unresponsive. They appeared to have been shot, Becchina said. Emergency medical workers declared them both dead.

Based on an initial findings, detectives are investigating the deaths as an alleged murder-suicide, Becchina said.

“We are confident saying that detectives are not seeking any other persons of interest in this case and there is no immediate threat or additional threat to the surrounding area or neighborhood,” Becchina said.

It was not immediately known how the two people knew each other and whether they lived in or were visiting the house at the time of the shooting, he said.

The killing is the 104th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 79 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded in Kansas City.