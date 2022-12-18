Two people dead after apparent domestic-violence murder-suicide in Fresno, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating what they say is likely a domestic-violence murder suicide after two drivers died of gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Investigators said the suspect, a 30-year-old man, allegedly shot his girlfriend’s 28-year-old sister while she was operating her vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 41 in central Fresno. The suspect later died by suicide in his own car while Fresno police officers conducted a traffic stop on an off ramp, CHP reported. The suspect and victim’s identities have not been released yet as officers worked to notify their families.

The suspect and his girlfriend, who have six children together, have a history of domestic violence, officers reported. They previously lived in the Fresno area but recently lived in Squaw Valley. Investigators believe they were in the process of separating.

Earlier Saturday evening, before the two deaths, the girlfriend reported to law enforcement that her boyfriend threatened to kill her. Meanwhile, the suspect drove into Fresno and went to the girlfriend’s family’s home in central Fresno. While there, he fired his gun into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured in that shooting, CHP Sgt. Mark Steadman said.

As the suspect left the scene, his girlfriend and her sister followed behind him in a separate car. The girlfriend’s sister was the driver.

While headed south on Highway 41 around 10 p.m., the suspect pulled over on the shoulder south of Ashlan Avenue, and the girlfriend’s sister followed. The suspect got out of his car and fired 10 rounds into the driver’s side windshield of the sister’s car. Officers are unsure whether the suspect knew the sister was driving or whether he intended to shoot his girlfriend.

As the sister lost consciousness from her injuries, the vehicle drifted onto the embankment of the highway. The suspect’s girlfriend was unharmed. Her sister was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center, Steadman said.

A vehicle traveled up an embankment on southbound Highway 41 in Fresno on Saturday night after a gunman fatally shot the driver, CHP reported.

The suspect fled the scene. About an hour later, Fresno police spotted the suspect vehicle headed north on Highway 41. The suspect pulled over on the off ramp of Bullard Avenue. As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect died by suicide, according to Steadman.

Police followed the precautions for a felony traffic stop, using a drone and police dog to check on the suspect. He later was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center after Emergency Medical Technicians treated him at the scene.

Steadman said the suspect told the girlfriend he wanted to kill her on Sunday, her birthday, so she would leave this world the same day she entered.

“In any case, sadly, two people died tonight,” Steadman said.