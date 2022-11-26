Two people dead in apparent 'murder-suicide' on Freemont Avenue | ECSO

A man and woman are dead after an argument escalated into what the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is calling a "murder-suicide."

Deputies responded to a residence on Freemont Avenue late Friday night after receiving a report of a disturbance, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Melony Peterson.

Other residents at the location had heard an argument, she said.

As officers were exiting their vehicles, shots were fired as a boyfriend who had fatally shot his girlfriend took his own life, Peterson said.

"It's one of those things, just an unfortunate outcome," she said.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County deputies say Pensacola man shot himself, girlfriend