Two people dead after Arlington shooting Friday night

Two people died after a shooting Friday night in Arlington.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive. Officers responded to the apartment complex after a report that two people were unresponsive in the parking lot.

“When officers arrived, they located the victims who had apparent gunshot wounds. Both of them were pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said. “We believe there was a delay between when the shooting occurred and when the incident was reported.”

